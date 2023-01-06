Bank of America Upgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Buy

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,636,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

