Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous interim dividend of $1.07.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.