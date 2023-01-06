Bao Finance (BAO) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $26.38 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00447620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.01746013 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.01 or 0.30580970 BTC.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.