Berger Financial Group Inc Has $15.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.82 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45.

