Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.05

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.61 ($0.19). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 16.20 ($0.20), with a volume of 83,876 shares traded.

Berkeley Energia Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £75.67 million and a PE ratio of 209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a current ratio of 35.87 and a quick ratio of 35.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.04.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.