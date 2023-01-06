BitShares Market Capitalization Achieves $26.37 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $26.37 million and $788,157.65 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007835 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00026803 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002414 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001000 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007460 BTC.
BitShares Profile
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,775,276 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
