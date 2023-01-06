BitShares Market Capitalization Achieves $26.37 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $26.37 million and $788,157.65 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00026803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004634 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002414 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007460 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,775,276 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

