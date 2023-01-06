BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BKT opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 627,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 167,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth $385,000.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

