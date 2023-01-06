BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BKT opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.92.
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
