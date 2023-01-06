BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKN stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

