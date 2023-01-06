BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BKN stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.56.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
