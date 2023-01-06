Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 150.6% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $113.64 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $288.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

