B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given New GBX 460 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 415 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($5.54) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

BMRRY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 25,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $33.61.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

