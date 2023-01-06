BMO Capital Markets Lowers Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $53.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $48.39 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $473.74 million, a P/E ratio of -604.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 40 restaurants in twelve states and Washington DC.

