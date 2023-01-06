Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 1,700 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $11,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,462,453 shares in the company, valued at $38,127,921.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,420 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $18,004.80.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $65,188.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $15,224.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $29,442.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $12,222.00.

On Sunday, December 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $24,864.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $19,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $51,170.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $44,400.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 86,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,074. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 86.79%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

