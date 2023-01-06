BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Position Raised by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.
NYSE BWA opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.
