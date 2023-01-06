Braintrust Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $75.57 million and $823,827.09 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00005560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00447620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.01746013 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.01 or 0.30580970 BTC.

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

