Brewster Financial Planning LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.6% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. 17,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,362. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

