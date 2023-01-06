Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $11.33 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $81.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

