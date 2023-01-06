Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $203.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.03. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.58.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

