Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 157.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $348.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $435.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.