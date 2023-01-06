Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 247 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in 3M by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.64.

3M Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE MMM opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.71. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.