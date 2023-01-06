Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 658 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,815 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

