Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 11,133 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

