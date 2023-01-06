Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 43,729 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,729 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.5% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $19,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

