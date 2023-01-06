Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 783 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after acquiring an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after buying an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,215,000 after buying an additional 142,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,160,000 after buying an additional 148,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $113.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.87. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

