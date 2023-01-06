Brokers Offer Predictions for Safran SA’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safran in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now expects that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Safran’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Get Safran alerts:

SAFRY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($148.94) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Safran in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($124.47) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Safran Stock Down 0.5 %

Safran Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

(Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.