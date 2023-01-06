BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 25%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,080,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 532,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

BTU Metals Trading Up 25.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 22,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

