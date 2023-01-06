Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Shares Up 2.4%

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.07). 62,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 42,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.02).

Calnex Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of £150.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,833.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 159.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.58.

Calnex Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a GBX 0.31 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Calnex Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers worldwide. The company offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation, which enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles, such as IEEE 802.1AS/AS-REV, SMPTE 2059-2, and ITU-T G.8275.1.; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.

