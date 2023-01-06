Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CAO Michael P. Gallagher Sells 1,332 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CPT traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,078. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average is $124.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

