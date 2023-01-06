Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Shares Down 0%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$24.99 and last traded at C$24.99. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$25.00.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.17.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.
