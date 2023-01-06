Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.58 billion and $308.18 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.11 or 0.07487769 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00032583 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00069732 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060893 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001117 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009323 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023215 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,521,908,984 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
