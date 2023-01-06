Cardano Market Capitalization Tops $9.46 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $9.46 billion and $307.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.32 or 0.07487595 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00032383 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069057 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060093 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001103 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009149 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022782 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000972 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,521,908,984 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
