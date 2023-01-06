Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $39.52. Approximately 1,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 307,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 168.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

