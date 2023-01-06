CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Trading Down 4.8%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 41,597 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 16,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

CB Scientific Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

CB Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Featured Stories

