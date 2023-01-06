Chain (XCN) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $252.74 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chain has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chain Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official website is chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

