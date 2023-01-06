Chainbing (CBG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $632.65 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00007515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $632.65 million and approximately $1,020.27 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

