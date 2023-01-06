Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $117.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.68 and a one year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Piper Sandler downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.