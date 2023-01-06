Chia (XCH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $181.74 Million

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Chia has a total market capitalization of $181.74 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can now be bought for $29.59 or 0.00174536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chia Profile

Chia's launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia's total supply is 27,142,453 coins and its circulating supply is 6,142,453 coins.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

