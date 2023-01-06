CIIG Capital Partners II (OTCMKTS:CIIG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 137,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 131,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

CIIG Capital Partners II Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIIG Capital Partners II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIIG. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $7,936,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 43.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 406,590 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $3,149,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 136.0% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 347,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter valued at about $1,852,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIIG Capital Partners II

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

