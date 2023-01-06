Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading Up 0.8%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.10 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.63). Approximately 512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.70 ($0.62).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a €1.12 ($1.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

