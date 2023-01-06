Coin98 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.29 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $36.06 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.42 or 0.01547136 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008375 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018243 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00033964 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.51 or 0.01783476 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

