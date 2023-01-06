Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $547,663.44 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $547,663.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $524,918.46.

On Monday, December 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76.

On Monday, November 21st, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $624,372.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12.

Shares of COIN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. 15,495,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,670,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $246.27. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Compass Point dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

