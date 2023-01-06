Commercial Metals to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

Commercial Metals has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,400 shares of company stock worth $8,461,778. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,544,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 58.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 283,329 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.