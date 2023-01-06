CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.36

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $7.36. CommScope shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 1,856,596 shares traded.

COMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

