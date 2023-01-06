Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $39.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after acquiring an additional 640,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,694,000 after buying an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.