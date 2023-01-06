Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $38.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $39.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

