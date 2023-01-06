Cosmos Price Tops $10.16 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.91 billion and approximately $102.33 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $10.16 or 0.00059874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00069253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000226 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003842 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

