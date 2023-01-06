COTI (COTI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $46.33 Million

COTI (COTI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $46.33 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002812 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00444925 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.56 or 0.02245122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30396859 BTC.
About COTI
COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official website is coti.io.
COTI Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.
