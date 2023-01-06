Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches Market Cap of $100.02 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $100.02 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002848 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001077 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00011292 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000130 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
