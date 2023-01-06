Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $99.24 million and $8.15 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005955 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001053 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000655 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00011229 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
