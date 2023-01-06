Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $492,400.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $492,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,383,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,132,140.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Thursday, December 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $522,400.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $601,600.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $584,400.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $539,600.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $12.76. 14,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,693. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.