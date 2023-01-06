CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Jonestrading

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Jonestrading from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock’s previous close.

CTO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE:CTO opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $416.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,029.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,721.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,550 shares of company stock worth $224,811. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.