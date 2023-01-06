CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Jonestrading

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Jonestrading from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock’s previous close.
CTO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance
NYSE:CTO opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $416.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $23.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
